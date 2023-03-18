Move-in ready and close to shopping and Fort Benning, this is an amazing opportunity to live in Ivy Creek! This house is NOT in the HOA. The home features a split floor plan with 2 living areas and a sitting room in the master bedroom! The home boasts an oversized kitchen area, a spacious living room, and plenty of room to entertain and relax. The backyard has privacy fencing and is a great place to grill, play, and unwind. Schedule your tour today!