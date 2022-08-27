4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $354,900

Under Construction. This custom-built 2351 sq ft home will have 4 bedrooms with the master suite on the main floor, 2 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath. This home will include LVP flooring in the main living areas and carpet in all bedrooms. The kitchen will come equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom lighting, and custom cabinetry. The bathrooms will also have granite countertops, custom lighting, and custom cabinetry.