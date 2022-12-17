 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $354,900

4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $354,900

Under Construction. This custom-built 2351 sq ft home will have 4 bedrooms with the master suite on the main floor, 2 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath. This home will include LVP flooring in the main living areas and carpet in all bedrooms. The kitchen will come equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom lighting, and custom cabinetry. The bathrooms will also have granite countertops, custom lighting, and custom cabinetry.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert