4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $359,000

This beautifully, well-maintained home is move in ready! It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large Dining Room with architectural accents. The large kitchen includes an eat-in breakfast area and overlooks the family room which has access to the back patio. The master suite is on the main floor and includes an updated bathroom with everything you could want and has a spa-like feel. Laundry and powder room are located on the first floor behind he kitchen. Large office or play room on the first floor as well that offers plenty of natural light. The other 3 bedrooms are located on the second floor and share a 3 piece bath. This one will go fast, come take a look today!