4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $359,900

This custom-built 2351 sq ft home has 4 bedrooms with the master suite on the main floor, 2 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath. This home includes LVP flooring in the main living areas and carpet in all bedrooms. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom lighting, and custom cabinetry. The bathrooms have granite countertops, custom lighting, and custom cabinetry.

