This beautiful new home offers luxury and comfort. Luxury Vinyl Flooring, tile in bathrooms and laundry room and carpet in the bedrooms. Vaulted beamed ceiling and dramatic custom columns in the huge great room accentuates the space along with excellent finishes. The large open concept with fireplace allows an even greater level of amenities while offering sheer enjoyment. The huge kitchen’s attention to custom cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops offer's lots of space. The master suite offers privacy and his and hers walk in closets. The master bathroom has a large Tile shower and separate oval bathtub. Large laundry room and bonus room located upstairs along with a half bath that can be used as an office space, entertainment room, or even another bedroom. This home is a must see.