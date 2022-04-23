4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $449,900

If you're looking for a home that is well built, beautiful inside & out, and high quality, this is the one for you! Positioned in a cul-de-sac, this home features an open concept with a lovely kitchen with bar seating, wood soft close cabinets matching appliances & granite counter tops throughout. Enjoy other high end finishes such as plantation shutters throughout & wood flooring that lines the entire home! The master bathroom boasts two separate vanities, a 4' x 5' walk-in shower with glass doors on both sides. Behind the gorgeous shower & separate tub is an incredible walk-in closet with two entry ways. The bonus room has 2 closets which could be the 5th bedroom. Benefit from low cost, high efficiency energy usage from spray foam insulation! Enjoy the screened in sunroom that is heated & cooled. The exterior of this home offers a concrete back patio with a 6ft tall fence lining the backyard, as well as an attached two car garage. Please call listing agent for your private showing!