4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $519,900

Fabulous modern FARMHOUSE! This home has everything you were wishing for... simple, practical, functional, and BEAUTIFUL. Custom cabinets, gorgeous hardwoods, quartz countertops, beautifully decorated 3 full bathrooms, hidden walk-in pantry, large covered patio with epoxy flooring, large open kitchen with contemporary open shelving, expansive great room with fireplace, huge front porch overlooking the wooded lot, private back yard with plenty of room to add a pool in the future, 2 car garage with epoxy covered flooring, large bonus room upstairs with storage closet plumbed for an additional bathroom, spray foam insulation in the roof. The neighborhood has gated access for security and privacy with cameras as well as a private pond stocked with bass and bream and a walking trail surrounding it for resident's use. Energy-efficient, ATT FIBER internet for highest speed available. View More