Hard to find horse property/outdoorsman's dream (duck pond and tons of deer) 59+ acres, custom home 6 yrs old 2800 sq ft, 4 bedrooms/3 baths- granite throughout. Main floor master suite has sitting area, HUGE bathroom, dual shower head w/ large rain head+ bench, deep soak tub, separate vanities (one XL with makeup sitting area), and 2 large walk-in closets. Split floor plan with 2nd bed/bath down. 2 add'tl bedrooms w/ bath upstairs. 20' ceilings in great room w/stone fireplace. Induction cooktop. Secluded yet 5 mins from food, groceries, etc. Instacart delivers! Lee county AL, 15 mins from downtown Columbus/ 25 to Auburn! High speed cable internet! LED LIGHTED riding arena w/great footing, 36 x 60 barn w/ 3 large 12 x 24 stalls & individual runs + 4 12x12 stalls. Could easily convert to 10 stalls. Paddock with 12x12 stall/cover across from the barn. All LED lighting + Wi-Fi power-turn lights on/off from anywhere. Automatic iFEED feeding system for horses w/plug outlets at every stall.
4 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $689,900
