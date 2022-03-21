4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $239,900

Welcome home to Amberbrook! A must see 4BR 2.5 BA home awaits your arrival. This home is conveniently located between downtown Columbus and Auburn, providing plentiful options for shopping and dining. This spacious home features an open plan with hardwood flooring in the entryway, kitchen, and dining areas on the main floor. Prepare your meals in a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a stone backsplash, and lots of cabinet space. Additional features on the main floor include a dining room that can be used as an office or flex space. Retreat to the master's suite upstairs and relax in a 7-foot jacuzzi tub! The other 3 bedrooms are also located on the second level with hardwood floors in two of them. This move-in ready home is only missing you!!!