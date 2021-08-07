 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $244,770

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $244,770

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $244,770

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in The Falls at Meadows Mills with convenient location in between Phenix City/Columbus/Ft Benning and Auburn/Opelika. This home has tons to offer with 1745 sq ft heated/cooled, granite counters, LVP flooring, tile in baths to include completely tiled shower in Master bath, Master Bedroom w/ large walk in closet with walk through to laundry room, covered patio, 2 car garage Buy now choose colors from builder selections.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert