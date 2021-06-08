 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $249,900

New Construction 4 bedrooms / 2 bath Craftsman style home on corner lot. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, carpet in bedrooms. Open concept kitchen, SS appliances, eat-in breakfast area & bar. Master bath w double vanities, soaking tub & separate shower, & massive walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms & bathroom on opposite side of home. Covered rear patio. 2 car garage. View More

