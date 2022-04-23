 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $317,900

Enjoy summer time on Lake Harding! This beautiful new home is located in the Lake Harding community. It includes a community boat ramp just steps away from the front door.The popular floorpan has a large living room that's open to the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has unique granite countertops, stainless appliances & subway tile backsplash. The entrance from the garage comes into a huge laundry room and mudroom area. The master bedroom and bath are spacious. The bathroom includes a shower, separate soaking tub, a walk in closet and double vanity. Across the house are 3 guest bedrooms with plenty of storage and oversized closets. On the back patio you will enjoy privacy while sitting around a wood burning fireplace. Full video tour on YouTube.

