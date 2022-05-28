4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $320,000

This large home sitting on an acre in the heart of Alabama offers 4 bed and 2.5 bath. This open concept plan presents endless usable space, LVP flooring and custom ceilings. The master bedroom wing is spacious, featuring large master bathroom, double vanity, walk in closets, sizable tub and walk in shower. The open kitchen offers granite countertops, endless cabinet/pantry space, breakfast bar/area, grand view to the living room and backyard, and recessed lighting. Laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen. Backyard provides tremendous space with game day porch, privacy fence, storage shed and gutters/window screens. Additional features include 2" blinds throughout, 2 car garage, and charming front porch.