 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $320,000

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $320,000

This large home sitting on an acre in the heart of Alabama offers 4 bed and 2.5 bath. This open concept plan presents endless usable space, LVP flooring and custom ceilings. The master bedroom wing is spacious, featuring large master bathroom, double vanity, walk in closets, sizable tub and walk in shower. The open kitchen offers granite countertops, endless cabinet/pantry space, breakfast bar/area, grand view to the living room and backyard, and recessed lighting. Laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen. Backyard provides tremendous space with game day porch, privacy fence, storage shed and gutters/window screens. Additional features include 2" blinds throughout, 2 car garage, and charming front porch.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert