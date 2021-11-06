4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $325,700

Grand home with master and master bath plus a 1/2 bath downstairs and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs with 2 full baths. This home will have all of the builder's standard extras such as LVP flooring throughout the main areas, tiled shower in MBA, leathered granite in kitchen, granite countertops in all bathrooms, walk through the master closet to the large laundry room, stainless steel appliance package, custom lighting, custom painted cabinets, carpet in all upstairs bedrooms.