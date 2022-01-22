 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $339,900

Be the First In Line & Get it while its still NEW!!! Come take a look at this Craftsman style home nestled on a 1 acre Lot. This home features both an open and split floorplan. Enter through the foyer and you will find a large dining room, Great Room with coffered ceiling & stone fireplace, large eat-in kitchen with Island, and more. The master Bedroom is grand in size and the Master bath includes soaking tub, walk through tile shower, & his/her vanities. Other features included will be LVP Throughout the home including Bedrooms, Tile in Baths and Laundry, Stone fireplace on back-porch, barn door accent, and plenty of attention to detail.

