4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $369,900

Adorable 4 bedroom, 3 bath home (plus bonus room). Wide open living space, kitchen features subway tile backsplash, granite-topped island, pantry, Stainless steel appliances, and dining area. The owner's suite opens to the covered back porch; master bathroom with double shower has been upgraded to include deco band and upgraded tile; oversized garden tub, double vanities, & separate walk-in closets; One additional bedroom and bathroom downstairs; Two additional bedrooms, bonus room, and bathroom upstairs. LVP in living areas and bathrooms, carpet in bedrooms. Attic has tons of storage space.