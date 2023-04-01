This new construction home is underway and it's going to be fantastic! Set on over 6 acres in Lee County. This well constructed home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and appx 2000 square feet. Luxury vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the home to include the master suite with carpet in the additional 3 bedrooms. Other features will include: Upgraded Smart Wi-Fi thermostat for HVAC, Custom Cabinets, Whirlpool Appliances, Spray Foam Insulation w/ Interior Sound Barrier & More. This is a split plan and the spacious master suite includes a custom tile shower and free-standing soaking tub. The exquisite kitchen overlooks the great room & includes an island and large walk-in pantry. This home is going to be fantastic. The covered back porch is the perfect spot for all of your outdoor living & entertaining. With over 6 acres, you'll have your own private retreat!