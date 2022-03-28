This open floor plan is ideal for entertaining guests. The flow and space of the home is ideal for anyone. The large kitchen area is open to dining and living room. The large kitchen island has multiple seating plus a serving area and includes the microwave hidden out of initial site. The quartz countertops & decorative vent hood give this kitchen an elegant look. There are several cabinets + a large pantry. The master bedroom has a separate office or nursery room within the same area. You will drool over the master bathroom with the large tile shower and his/hers separate vanity areas & closets. Plus a large soaking tub. The laundry room has enough room for a freezer or mudroom area plus the washer/dryer. Don't miss the charming fireplace on the back porch under the covered patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $379,900
