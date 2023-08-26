Newly built masterpiece on a 3-acre plot, featuring impeccable design and a superior floorplan. This stunning home presents covered front/back porches for comfort and privacy. The open-concept layout flows seamlessly from the inviting foyer to the spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. The kitchen boasts custom cabinetry and an adjacent Southern Living-inspired pantry. The serene owner's suite offers vaulted ceilings, a lavish en-suite with walk-in shower, dual vanities, soaking tub, and a roomy closet. Additional highlights include a versatile office/4th bedroom, expansive laundry room, plus luxurious vinyl plank flooring and granite countertops.
4 Bedroom Home in SALEM - $419,000
