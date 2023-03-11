Everything you need is right here in this new Riverchase Home! A traditional exterior with a functional, modern floor plan situated on nearly 1.8 acres in Bleeker Woods. The spacious great room with exposed wood beam ceilings is open to the kitchen which has a separate breakfast room, quartz-topped island, stainless steel appliances and pantry. There's a covered porch just off the kitchen for easy access to the grill for those springtime cookouts! Extended owner's suite with sitting area and our most popular master bathroom featuring a large garden tub adjacent to a double tile shower and separate closets! One-level living in an established neighborhood on a cul-de-sac lot. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living and common areas and quartz countertops compliment each bathroom and kitchen. All electric home. Plans & specs subject to change at builder's discretion without notice.