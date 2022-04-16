4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $429,900

Custom Built home on 2.18 wooded acres. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with custom cabinets, tile shower, separate tub, detached patio with outdoor fireplace and much more!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Custom Built home on 2.18 wooded acres. 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with custom cabinets, tile shower, separate tub, detached patio with outdoor fireplace and much more!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Here's a look at the dog breeds with the lowest working and obedience intelligence.
Certain personality traits may be a key factor in whether people develop mild cognitive impairment later in life, a new study found. Here's that, and even more health news.
Klein is remembered as "a joy to be around" by former Auburn teammate Cole Cubelic.
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said Wednesday at the NCAA Championships that superstar freshman Suni Lee will be meeting wit…
An Opelika man working as a driver for a ridesharing service was arrested in Auburn on Monday and charged with sexually assaulting a passenger…
FORT WORTH, Texas — The soaring Tigers have done it again. The high-flying Auburn gymnastics team is going to the Final Four.
An Auburn University student was found dead in a dorm residence hall Wednesday, and forensic analysts are working to determine the cause of de…
Opelika police said a 13-year-old child has died from a gunshot wound following a shooting on Wittel Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, and the in…
Loved ones are raising money for the family of Loachapoka coach and teacher Jeff Klein, who has been hospitalized in Columbus, Ga.
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Olympic champion is an NCAA champion.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.