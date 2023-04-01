Welcome to this classic southern style home all on one level with covered front porch and open floor plan situated on 2.6 acres! Dream kitchen with custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and large walk-in pantry that flows easily to the formal dining room. Plantation shutters throughout the home and vaulted ceiling in the living room with wood beams. The primary ensuite includes dual vanities, his/her walk-in closets, beautiful tub, and custom shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a large bathroom with dual vanities. The 4th bedroom is located on the opposite side of the house along with the 3rd full bath. Walk out to the screened-in back porch with over 400 sq ft of patio space and wood burning fireplace from the master bedroom or living room. Storage shed and back porch television convey with the home.