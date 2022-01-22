This is an absolutely stunning home in the making... Come take a look at this beauty situated on a 4.4 acre lot surrounded by trees and privacy. This home features; 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, an open floor plan, dining room, Great Room, Large Kitchen with island, Family Room, Master Bedroom on Main Floor, large back-porch and more... Also, you can expect to find LVP Flooring throughout the main living areas, carpet in all bedrooms, granite countertops, Stainless Appliances, Barn Door Accent, Walk Through Tile Shower, 2 Stone Fireplaces (inside/outside), and tons of attention to detail. This home is expected to be a favorite for sure!
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $474,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Both said they were shocked to be crowned the winners.
Watch now: Bruce Pearl and the Auburn men's basketball team pass out pizza to the students in line overnight for the Auburn-Kentucky game
- Updated
The Auburn students braving the cold as they camp out for the Auburn-Kentucky game received a warm surprise Friday night from Bruce Pearl and …
- Updated
Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story announced Sunday night he is decommitting from Auburn, the school he committed to on Aug. 1.
- Updated
Suddenly, Jordyn Wieber is not the only Olympic champion in the gym anymore.
- Updated
Suni Lee swung her way to her first bars win in college, Derrian Gobourne turned Bud Walton Arena into her dance stage on floor, and the Auburn gymnastics team came away with a big SEC road win Friday at Arkansas.
'I think we’re going to be good neighbors': Opelika Council clears way for new Laurel Lakes subdivision
- Updated
Neighbors are applauding developers of a new Opelika subdivision after their calls for a change in plans and a buffer between their property a…
- Updated
Auburn could be ranked No. 1 in the country on Monday — and these Tigers deserve the nod.
- Updated
East Alabama Medical Center reached an all-time high of 96 hospitalized COVID patients on Sunday, and that number remained the same on Monday.
- Updated
“We appreciate and thank all those who have offered prayers and support and ask that you continue to pray for her recovery.”
- Updated
Former Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford committed to Auburn on Monday. The former Hoover High School star joins the Tigers with up to four years of eligibility remaining.