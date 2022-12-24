4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $499,900

Beautiful new construction home in progress near Wacoochee School! Situated on a huge 11.76 acre lot with covered patio. Features 9ft. ceilings, 4/2 with open floor plan, electric fireplace with tile/shiplap surround. Kitchen has granite with custom subway tile backsplash, soft close drawers, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath features tiled shower and separate soak tub, double vanity with quartz countertop. Driveway will be gravel. Estimated Completion 12-31-2022.