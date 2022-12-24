4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $499,900

Beautiful new construction home in progress near Wacoochee School! Situated on a huge 11.76 acre lot with covered patio. Features 9ft. ceilings, 4/2 with open floor plan, electric fireplace with tile/shiplap surround. Kitchen has granite with custom subway tile backsplash, soft close drawers, and stainless steel appliances. Master bath features tiled shower and separate soak tub, double vanity with quartz countertop. Driveway will be gravel. Estimated Completion 12-31-2022.
The Auburn Police Department arrested two suspects under charges of trafficking in stolen identities and possession of marijuana second-degree.
Almost 55 years later, with three young girls killed and the surviving family members living in hiding, Gardner Drive's man with a hatchet is up for parole.
The Auburn Police Department has confirmed that an 81-year-old woman from Auburn died in a vehicle accident that occurred at 5:33 p.m. Monday near the 2300 block of Moores Mill Road.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
An Opelika man has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that allegedly occurred Monday morning at Piggly Wiggly located at 1515 …
Police identified the 51-year-old shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Opelika as Alan Perez. The involved officers have been placed on leave during investigation.
The former Liberty commit was offered by Auburn on Monday, the day before he committed.
Indian Pines will close and undergo remodeling "from the ground up."
Presenting the 2022 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team for girls flag football:
A Highland Home product, Faulk had been committed to the Seminoles since July.