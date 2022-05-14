4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $499,900

Welcome to the serene setting of this one-level home in Auburn Road Estates! This 5-acre wooded estate lot offers plenty of room to spread out. The great room features exposed wood beams, recessed lighting and opens off the back of the home to a spacious covered porch with a peaceful wooded view. Modern open kitchen offers eating space at the granite topped island, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. A beautiful formal dining room with wainscoting and a recessed ceiling is just off the foyer and partially open to the great room. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the living/common areas and bathrooms and granite countertops complement each bathroom and kitchen. The builder's most popular master bathroom layout featuring a large garden tub adjacent to a double tile shower and two large closets! Amazing porches on the front and back complete the exterior package on this new home. Plans & specs subject to change at builder's discretion without notice.