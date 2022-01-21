Beautiful custom built home privately located on 3 acres in Salem. This home has too many extras to list including a lagoon shaped pool, pool bar with half bath, stamped concrete, and a huge fenced back yard. The interior has real hardwood floors, ceramic tile, new carpet and paint. The great room has soaring ceilings that open into a large game room and full bath that could be used as a 4th loft bedroom. Downstairs also includes a dining room AND an office/study. This home is located in a cul de sac about half way between Phenix City and Opelika. The home and fenced area are only about 1/3 of the total 3 acres. This is a unique home that must be seen in person to appreciate.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $525,000
