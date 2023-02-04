Country living and privacy with the security of a neighborhood. This gorgeous custom home is nestled in the back of Magnolia Ridge on a spacious 1.2 acre lot. This house has all kind of upgrades; from the extra tall ceiling, large kitchen island, custom brick backsplash, and custom pool. Upon entering the house you are greeted by gorgeous double wood pane doors that open up to the large foyer. Just off to the right is a dining room/study. After the foyer is a large open floor plan with immense natural light. The large living room has a wood burning fireplace with heater, custom cabinets, custom shelving and opens up to the kitchen and back yard. The gourmet kitchen has ample cabinet and countertop space with a large island with seating for up to 4 people gas cooktop and a farmhouse sink. Off the kitchen is the spacious master suite. It features a vaulted ceiling in the bedroom. split vanities, walk-in shower, soaking tub, large custom closet and laundry room access.