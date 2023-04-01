You don't want to miss this sophisticated southern style home! Wonderful curb appeal with French doors serving as the centerpiece of the home. Open floor plan among the kitchen, dining, and living room. Wonderful brick backsplash adds charm and rustic appeal to the large kitchen. In addition, there is stainless steel appliances and a large walk-in pantry. The primary bedroom has a wonderful, vaulted ceiling. The ensuite includes dual vanities, beautiful tub and custom shower. You also don't want to miss the huge walk-in closet that has direct access to the laundry room! The staircase leads you to the 4th bedroom with its own private bathroom. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are located on the opposite side of the home. Each has its own walk-in closet and share a large bathroom with dual vanities and custom cabinets with an easy access hidden laundry basket. Around the back of the home, enjoy the sunshine and view of the saltwater pool under your large covered back patio and wood burning fireplace.