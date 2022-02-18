 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $629,900

Home completed in October 2021. Double Deeded lot. Custom built 4 BR 3 BA home on beautiful Lake Harding . Open floor plan with 9ft walls, quartz counter tops , electric fireplace, beautiful vaulted ceilings on back porch with fireplace. Spray in insulation in attic, three car garage with so much storage space. Floating dock and jet ski ramp. Water ranges between 5 ft & 7 ft off the dock. HOA dues are $720 yearly .

