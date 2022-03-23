Modern Farmhouse on 4+/- acres with exceptional views out every window. The airy, open space is evident when you walk through the french doors into the oversized foyer. This home keeps outdoors a focal point with plentiful windows and spacious porches. The stone fireplace in the center of the dining area can be enjoyed from both the kitchen and great room. The large designer kitchen features an oversized island, 35.4 cf ref/freezer & generous cabinet space. The Master Suite has his/her walk in closets & double sinks at the vanity. Add'l bedroom & full bath can be found downstairs & 1/2 bath for entertaining. Walk up the stairs & you will find 2 BRs, a full bath, a kitchenette, office area, and large living room creating the perfect area for older children or teens. A 3 car garage is connected to the main house by a glassed breezeway. The 1440 sf barn with concrete slab & attic storage, 900 sf pole barn, & 460 sf utility shed are just a few more elements to add to this gorgeous home.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When a mother showed this Opelika patrol officer a photo of her son with a gun to his head, he took quick action
A woman flagged down an Opelika police officer in November to show him pictures she found of an unknown adult male pointing a gun at her son’s head.
This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
Charles Barkley says he can’t fathom what it’s like being an Olympic champion on a college campus. But he’s proud Suni Lee is the one at Auburn.
It's a schoolday again here are Auburn. The field trip is over. Here at Toomer's Corner, a girl is taking graduation photos.
As the smell of fried chicken filled the air, Katina Barrow-Driver thought about her first job, at Church’s Chicken, and prepared to serve cus…
It goes by in a blink, yet it lasts a lifetime.
The construction of the $32 million bridge replacement project on Interstate 85 near exit 60 is expected to last for two more years.
Palmetto Moon is opening its first Auburn-Opelika location in early April.
A man who was arrested for placing a planter box of flowers on his fiancée’s grave in Auburn appeared for a hearing at Auburn Municipal Court …
SEC BARS CHAMP: Auburn’s Suni Lee scores perfect 10 to win individual bars title at SEC Championship
The Olympic champion is an SEC champion.