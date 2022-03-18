4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $699,000

Modern Farmhouse on 4+/- acres with exceptional views out every window. The airy, open space is evident when you walk through the french doors into the oversized foyer. This home keeps outdoors a focal point with plentiful windows and spacious porches. The stone fireplace in the center of the dining area can be enjoyed from both the kitchen and great room. The large designer kitchen features an oversized island, 35.4 cf ref/freezer & generous cabinet space. The Master Suite has his/her walk in closets & double sinks at the vanity. Add'l bedroom & full bath can be found downstairs & 1/2 bath for entertaining. Walk up the stairs & you will find 2 BRs, a full bath, a kitchenette, office area, and large living room creating the perfect area for older children or teens. A 3 car garage is connected to the main house by a glassed breezeway. The 1440 sf barn with concrete slab & attic storage, 900 sf pole barn, & 460 sf utility shed are just a few more elements to add to this gorgeous home.