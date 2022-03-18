Modern Farmhouse on 4+/- acres with exceptional views out every window. The airy, open space is evident when you walk through the french doors into the oversized foyer. This home keeps outdoors a focal point with plentiful windows and spacious porches. The stone fireplace in the center of the dining area can be enjoyed from both the kitchen and great room. The large designer kitchen features an oversized island, 35.4 cf ref/freezer & generous cabinet space. The Master Suite has his/her walk in closets & double sinks at the vanity. Add'l bedroom & full bath can be found downstairs & 1/2 bath for entertaining. Walk up the stairs & you will find 2 BRs, a full bath, a kitchenette, office area, and large living room creating the perfect area for older children or teens. A 3 car garage is connected to the main house by a glassed breezeway. The 1440 sf barn with concrete slab & attic storage, 900 sf pole barn, & 460 sf utility shed are just a few more elements to add to this gorgeous home.
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $699,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
'We're going to do the best we can': Now that the permitless carry law has passed, sheriff braces for change he fought against
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a new law Thursday that will end the requirement to have a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. Meanwhi…
Whether you realize it or not, mathematical equations are part of just about every area of your life, from architecture and cooking to tomorrow’s weather forecast.
"I will only vote for a lottery/gambling bill IF the proceeds go to the Pre-K and the Post-Secondary scholarships like they do in Georgia."
Auburn’s dancing down South.
The City of Opelika responded Wednesday to criticism on social media of an apartment complex planned for the corner of 10th Street and Avenue C.
Moscow had been alerted of our presence in the hotel. “The Russians wouldn’t intentionally bomb a hotel filled with journalists, would they?” we wondered.
The Opelika Police Department is investigating a third degree theft of property it says occurred at Angel’s Antiques, 900 Columbus Parkway.
Fleeing gunman shot dead by bystanders after killing a man and injuring a woman in a Commerce Drive home, police say
A man and woman were shot Monday night in a Commerce Drive residence, Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart reported, and another man…
A 7-year-old girl died in a mobile home fire in Waverly, Ala., on Sunday morning.
Charles Barkley says he can’t fathom what it’s like being an Olympic champion on a college campus. But he’s proud Suni Lee is the one at Auburn.