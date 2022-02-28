4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $750,000

Beautiful home on Lake Harding! Nested in a deep-water cove on a deeded lot that's right under an acre! Brick floors and soaring ceilings add to the charm of this home. Open floor plan features master bedroom on 2 guest bedrooms and 2 baths. Bonus room or bunk room upstairs with 1/2 is perfect to house all the kids! Enjoy the large 800 feet of covered porch with level lot. Tons of outdoor space to include a cabana with bath, double decker boathouse, lots of dock space and boat ramp for ease of pulling boats out of the water.