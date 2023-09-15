LAKE HARDING CHARM ON DEEDED LOT! Location, location, location. This Victorian home was gutted and remodeled in 1987. It features 2911 sf., 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, Salt water inground pool, Basement w/fireplace & full bathroom w/kitchen area & extraordinary views. There are a total of 5 fireplaces, Renovated Kitchen w/granite counter tops, new cabinets and Dishwasher. Beautiful Master Bedroom w/views and sitting area. Updated Bathrooms, new carpet, Boat House & Deck w/amazing views, Pool House with full kitchen that has a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, ice maker and Fireplace. A 1600 sf. Garage/workshop w/HVAC system has custom cabinets and is completely renovated. It can also be guest quarters or additional living space. This could be an Airbnb or Bed-n-Breakfast perfect for the fantastic summer vacations throughout the year!! The beautiful grounds are a perfect setting for family fun and enjoyment on beautiful Lake Harding! Don't wait, come see it today! A true gem!