4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $835,000

TWO homes on 13.35 acres. Perfect opportunity for extended family or rental income. Main home is stunning w split floor plan offering open concept Family w eat in Kitchen & Keeping room. Main level Master & en suite bath w soaking tub, separate tile shower, double vanity & dual closets. 4 main level BRs, 2 baths, plus 2 bonus rooms upstairs w full bath. Wood floors, granite, s/s appliances & custom details thru out this home are stunning. Lg screened in porch perfect for entertaining leads to fully fenced backyard. 2 car garage w XL utility room, plus covered boat storage. Second home offers 3 car garage downstairs w 1280sf of living space upstairs. 2 BRs to include ensuite bath, covered deck, fully equipped kitchen, laundry & family room w hard pine floors. Homes are nestled on 7.65 acres w an addt'l 5.7 acres as a wooded backdrop. Both homes have private drives & level lots. Backwaters boat ramp just 5 miles away. Zoned for Smiths Station schools. Shopping just 14 minutes into town.