 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $849,900

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $849,900

4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $849,900

DEEP WATER GP LEASEHOLD LOT IN GREAT LOCATION ON THE LAKE. DETACHED DOUBLE GARAGE W/ DRIVE THRU DOORS ACCENTING THE CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY. UNFINISHED APARTMENT IN GARAGE. ATTACHED DOUBLE CARPORT, INGROUND POOL. 2-BAY BOATHOUSE WITH JET SKI LIFTS AND BOAT LIFT, FLOATING DOCK. FIBERGLASS SEAWALL. LOTS OF PRIVACY AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to raise a puppy
Pets

How to raise a puppy

Raising a puppy is a challenge for both new and experienced dog owners. Here are six tips for puppy rearing from the American Kennel Club.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert