4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $90,000

Charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home near lake harding! This adorable house features spacious rooms, a large back deck and lvp flooring throughout. Kitchen hosts a large center island, separate dining room and an abundant amount of counter and cabinet space.Living room hosts a beautiful stone, corner fireplace. Master bathroom features a dual vanity, separate soaking tub and stand-up shower. The large back deck extends the length of the home and has plenty of room for your patio furniture and more!