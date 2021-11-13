Amazing home in like new condition just built a little over a year ago. Spacious master bedroom with ensuite including tile shower, garden tub and two large walk in closets. Open concept living room, kitchen and dining room is amazing and accented with shiplap over the fireplace. The kitchen includes quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. The three other bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home from the master providing plenty of privacy. The home sits on a huge .55 acre cup de sac lot in Addison's Cove. The back yard is fully fenced and private.
4 Bedroom Home in Smith Station - $299,000
