4 Bedroom Home in Smith Station - $490,000

Backwaters living at its finest. Custom 2-story home built on over 6 acres! Open the front door to your new home featuring a grand 2-story foyer leading into a 2-story great room w/ stone fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen great for entertaining w/ ample cabinetry, brkfst area, bar top seating & views into great room. No detail missed in dining room w/ coffered ceiling & wainscotting. X-large 1st floor master suite w/ his/her closets & sinks. Follow the extra wide staircase to the 2nd floor where there are 3 add. bdrms. The 2nd guest room w/ ensuite & custom cosmic playroom. The 3rd bdm is X-large w/ access to the hall bath. The remaining bdm leads to a partially finished walk-in attic w/ ample storage. Don't miss out on all the custom finishes & ample storage inside & out. Beautifully landscaped outdoor living space w/ large deck, stone patio/firepit, garden plots, soaking pool, plot w/ 4 diff. varieties of Muscadine Grapes & brand-new pole barn w/ separate driveway.