4 Bedroom Home in Smith Station - $499,900

Elegant farmhouse on a private lot in Oliver Trails neighborhood. This custom-built home boasts southern charm throughout the open floor plan starting with the leathered granite countertops, hardwood floors, and accent walls. Comfort features include a fireplace in the living room, an additional private lounge upstairs, and a screened-in back porch overlooking Lake Oliver. The floor plan offers two bedrooms on the main level and two more upstairs. The spacious main suite is highlighted by the stunning views and private access. The Ensuite bathroom boasts a double vanity, a large soaking tub with decorative tile, a large frameless glass shower, and a walk-in closet. The private drive leads to a large parking area and a two-car garage. Contact your agent today to schedule your private tour!

