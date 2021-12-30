4 Bedroom Home in Smith Station - $89,900

Investor/flipper opportunity! Room for additional homes on the property! This sale includes TWO LOTS! Come check out this stunning property boasting almost 3 acres located in Smiths Station. The home site features a pond, private woods, and 2 storage sheds. This home is being SOLD AS-IS. The manufactured building features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with plenty of entertaining spaces! Enjoy rainy days listening to the rain on the tin roof. The property does have a shared water well.