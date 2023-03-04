Conveniently located 4 BR/2BA new construction home nearing finish. Open kitchen/dining and living area. Quartz counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, Good cabinets and counter space with soft close doors/drawers. LVP flooring throughout main living areas with carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom pop-up ceiling. Master bathroom features garden tub, separate shower, double vanities. Covered front and back porches. Smiths Station School District
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths - $317,900
