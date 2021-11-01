4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $252,000

MOVE-IN READY! Four bedrooms, 2 full baths, new carpet and fresh neutral paint, interior and exterior, split bedroom plan, Master bedroom with sitting area. Lots of upgrades, Ceramic tiled kitchen and baths, stained kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stone fireplace, specialty ceilings. Fourth bedroom does not have a closet and could be a great office, den or playroom. New privacy fence. Great Lee County Schools, Cul-de-sac street.