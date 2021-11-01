 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $252,000

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $252,000

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $252,000

MOVE-IN READY! Four bedrooms, 2 full baths, new carpet and fresh neutral paint, interior and exterior, split bedroom plan, Master bedroom with sitting area. Lots of upgrades, Ceramic tiled kitchen and baths, stained kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stone fireplace, specialty ceilings. Fourth bedroom does not have a closet and could be a great office, den or playroom. New privacy fence. Great Lee County Schools, Cul-de-sac street.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert