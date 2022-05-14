4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $309,900

Don't miss this GORGEOUS 3 year old home. It's better than new with a privacy fence + separate decorative fence for a dog run off the patio. There are black framed windows, 2 in faux wood blinds, extra granite counter space in the large laundry room, 2 hot water heaters for long showers, and an established manicured yard. The location is near schools, Hwy 280 & downtown Smiths Station. Inside you will find a split floorplan with LVP flooring, 2 eating areas, stainless appliances, granite countertops & an open kitchen. The master bathroom has a luxurious feel with a HUGE walk in closet, soaking tub, separate shower and double vanities. The guest bedrooms have ceiling fans and lots of storage & spacious rooms. On the exterior is a fireplace under a covered patio. Video tour on YouTube!