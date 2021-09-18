 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $309,900

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $309,900

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $309,900

Like new home in Smiths Station! This beautiful 4BR/2BA home with an open floor plan and covered patio is situated on a large level lot. Electric fireplace with stone/shiplap surround. Kitchen has granite countertops with custom subway tile backsplash, soft close drawers, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Master bath features tiled shower and separate soak tub, double vanity with quartz countertop and large walk-in closet. Two-car garage with concrete driveway and extra parking pad. Gutters on all sides of the home and underground dog fence around perimeter of property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert