This gorgeous Southern Oaks Home includes a 2-car garage, quartz and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an open concept with a separate dining room and a separate room on the first floor that would make a great office! HUGE Owner's Bedroom with sitting area and large ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The three additional bedrooms are also spacious. 2nd floor laundry room (same floor as all bedrooms) Just a short 5-minute walk to Smiths Station High School, less than 30 minute drive to Fort Benning, 15-minute drive to downtown Columbus, and easy access to major highways, dining, and shopping!
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $315,000
