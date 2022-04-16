 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $315,000

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $315,000

This gorgeous Southern Oaks Home includes a 2-car garage, quartz and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an open concept with a separate dining room and a separate room on the first floor that would make a great office! HUGE Owner's Bedroom with sitting area and large ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. The three additional bedrooms are also spacious. 2nd floor laundry room (same floor as all bedrooms) Just a short 5-minute walk to Smiths Station High School, less than 30 minute drive to Fort Benning, 15-minute drive to downtown Columbus, and easy access to major highways, dining, and shopping!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert