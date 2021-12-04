4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $316,000

Come check out this cozy, brand new home located in Oakcrest Subdivision. This subdivision is full of charm and once complete will consist of only five homes! Situated on a .75 acre lot, this home will feature four bedrooms, 2 baths, with an open concept. Lvp flooring in the main living area and kitchen, a fireplace, granite countertops, customs cabinets and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, to include a refrigerator. The master bath will have a seperate shower and soaking tub, his and her vanities, and a walk in closet. The exterior has a two car garage and a spacious, private, wooded lot. Located just off 280 in Smiths Station for a quick commute to Ft. Benning, Columbus or the Auburn area!