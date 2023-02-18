Conveniently located 4 BR/2BA new construction home nearing finish. Open kitchen/dining and living area. Quartz counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, Good cabinets and counter space with soft close doors/drawers. LVP flooring throughout main living areas with carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom pop-up ceiling. Master bathroom features garden tub, separate shower, double vanities. Covered front and back porches.
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $317,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday evening, Opelika police began investigating a possible shooting in the 300 Block of South Third Street, in which there were potential…
An Auburn man has been arrested and charged with breaking into multiple vehicles.
Those of us who live in Auburn-Opelika are fortunate to have Wright’s Market as a place to shop for groceries – especially meats. This is a gr…
Schools under brief safety protocol Wednesday
One of the three owners was inspired by a puppy picture of his now three-year-old dog Rocco, and just like that the chicken joint had its very…