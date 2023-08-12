Experience your dream home! This newly built masterpiece boasts an exquisite open floor plan that seamlessly fuses style with functionality. Upon entering, you'll be greeted by the stunning custom-built cabinets that define the core of this home. With 4 generously sized bedrooms and 2 meticulously designed baths, there's abundant space for your family and/or visitors to discover their own havens. The owner's bathroom offers a sanctuary of relaxation, featuring a standalone tub and shower, enabling you to unwind in your preferred manner after a long day. Meanwhile, the owner's suite caters to fashion enthusiasts with its dual closets, providing ample room to curate and display your wardrobe. This abode transcends mere living – it embodies modern comfort and design. Embrace the chance to relish the flawless fusion of style, convenience, and opulence in this brand-new construction. Seize this opportunity today and embark on your journey of living the lifestyle you've always dreamed of!