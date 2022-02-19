 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $325,000

This luxurious craftman’s boasts an impeccable multilevel floor plan. The posh interior features modern lighting, an open L shaped staircase with an exceptional amount of kitchen and main living space. The opulent granite kitchen highlights the view into the private backyard that overlooks a dazzling blue pool and lush landscaping.

